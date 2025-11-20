Nnamdi Kanu: Army Threatens Tough Action Against Enforcers Of Sit-At-Home

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Army has dismissed an online threat circulated on Thursday, warning of an alleged “sit-at-home” order across the South East.

According to the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations for the 82 Division Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Ayeni, “criminal elements” had crafted the message to instil fear, disrupt livelihoods, and undermine ongoing security operations in the region.

He explained that those responsible for the threat aimed to destabilise the area and reverse what the Army regard as significant progress against proscribed groups previously enforcing illegal lockdowns.

Ayeni on Thursday stated that “such threats are baseless and will not hold as no illegal order will disrupt the peace and freedom of law-abiding citizens.”

He added that the 82 Division, working with the Nigerian Police and other security agencies, has deployed personnel under a coordinated security plan designed to protect lives, property, and critical infrastructure while preventing any form of sabotage or violence.

The division assured residents that “Freedom of Movement is Protected,” urging members of the public to carry on with lawful activities without fear. It also advised citizens to disregard fear-mongering messages pushed out by groups it described as self-serving and intent on disrupting peace.

Ayeni warned that anyone attempting to enforce the fake order or take the law into their own hands “will be decisively dealt with according to the law.”

And in a related development, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, reaffirmed that strong leadership and continuous training remain central to the Army’s ability to address evolving security threats.

He made the remarks on Wednesday, 19 November 2025, during an operational tour of the 1 Division Area of Responsibility in Kaduna.

After receiving an operational briefing, Shaibu told officers at the Division Auditorium that leadership remains the most decisive factor in tackling insecurity.

He urged commanders at all levels to maintain high standards and embody the qualities soldiers can rely on in the field.

He reminded officers that leading troops in battle is a fundamental responsibility and called for dedication, loyalty, and purposeful leadership both during operations and in routine military administration.

Addressing soldiers on parade, he emphasised obedience, trust in commanders, discipline, and commitment as essential to fulfilling the Army’s constitutional mandate.

Shaibu also highlighted the role of training in sustaining military professionalism, describing it as the “best gift” the Army offers its personnel.

He encouraged troops to take advantage of training programmes in Army schools and divisional institutions to strengthen their competence and personal development.

During the visit, Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anele, Acting Director of Army Public Relations, noted that troop welfare remains a priority under the COAS.

Shaibu commissioned a newly constructed soldiers’ canteen at the Division Headquarters as part of the tour — his first visit to 1 Division since assuming office.