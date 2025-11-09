Nnamdi Kanu Bags Students’ Award For Selfless Service

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]



The National Association of Nze Na Ozo Students and the Graduate Prestigious Council of Nigeria have honoured the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, with an award of excellence in recognition of his selfless dedication to the growth and development of Ndigbo.

The honour was conferred during the association’s 25th National Cultural Fiesta, which attracted traditional scholars, students, and cultural enthusiasts from various institutions across the country.

According to the award letter signed by the association’s president, Eze Okoro Justice Chinaemezu Osinachi, the recognition was given “in appreciation of Mazi Kanu’s unwavering commitment to the cultural identity, unity, and advancement of the Igbo people.”

Eze Okoro noted that the decision to honour Kanu was borne out of his symbolic representation of courage, sacrifice, and advocacy for equity and justice for the Igbo nation.

He added that the group sees him as “a voice that has awakened consciousness among the younger generation on the need to value and defend their cultural heritage.”

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 2021, is currently standing trial before the Federal High Court in Abuja on charges bordering on treasonable felony and other related offences.

His continued detention has generated widespread debate and calls for his release from both within and outside Nigeria.

Kanu was first arrested in 2015 and later granted bail in 2017. He fled the country following a military operation in Abia State but was rearrested in 2021 under controversial circumstances described by his lawyers as “extraordinary rendition” from Kenya.

His legal team has continued to challenge the legality of his detention, arguing that it violates both local and international laws.

The IPOB leader has consistently maintained that his agitation is not for war but for a peaceful self-determination process to secure justice and fair treatment for the Igbo people.

The association, while presenting the award, expressed hope that the gesture would encourage dialogue, reconciliation, and renewed commitment to peace and development in the South East region.