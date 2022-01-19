Nnamdi Kanu Complains, Pleads Not Guilty To Terrorism Charges

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has pleaded not guilty to the 15- count terrorism-related charges filed against him by the Federal Government.

But while the charges were being read to him by the Registrar, Kanu queried why the prosecution repeated same words in two of the charges.

But Justice Binta Nyako told him to get ahead and take his plea, adding that his compkaint would be looked into.

Upon taking his plea, the prosecutor, M.S., urged the judge to grant him leave to proceed with bringing witnesses.

… Details later