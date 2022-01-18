Nnamdi Kanu: DSS Surrounds Court , Mike Ozekhome Leads Legal Team As Case Continues

Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN is leading the defense of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu who is expected to be at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja today.

Kanu’s main lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor disclosed this to THE WHISTLER on Tuesday.

The operatives of the Department of States Services have surrounded the court where Kanu’s case is set to continue.

Cars are being diverted from the Federal Ministry of Justice and the Federal High Court as of the time of this report.

Today’s case was earlier fixed to hear the 7 terrorism-related charges filed against Kanu as well as argument on the application challenging the competency of the charges.

However, the Federal Government filed fresh 15 count charges and served Kanu’s lawyers on Monday.

The court room where Kanu will be tried is blocked by the DSS while limited number of journalists will be cleared to monitor proceedings.

