Nnamdi Kanu: FG’s Case Against IPOB Leader Holds Monday As Lawyer Condemns ‘Phantom Charge’

The Federal Government and the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, are set to return to the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday for report on the decisions of higher courts as well as other matters.

The IPOB leader’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, also reacted to reports of amended charge filed against the IPOB leader by the FG.

He berated the FG on the charge via a Facebook post stating that despite the entirety of the terrorism-related case being now before the Supreme Court, FG’s action before the lower court amounts to effort in futility.

Recall that the Court of Appeal had quashed all charges against Kanu.

But the same appellate court later stayed execution of the judgement in a verdict reached by a different panel of judges.

Both the FG and Kanu’s lawyers have filed applications at the Supreme Court awaiting Judicial interpretation.

Ejiofor maintained that the Court of Appeal verdict that discharged Kanu has not being set aside by any court, as such there was no cause for alarm.

His words:

“The attention of the Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s formidable legal team ably led by the legal Iroko of our time – Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN – has been drawn to the much publicized (but rumored) new 7 count amended charge allegedly filed against our Indefatigable Client- Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu – by the Federal Government. From all indications, the new alleged charge has the same Charge No. FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015, as the one already pronounced upon and struck out by the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division.

“The said intermediate court completely discharged Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu; and further prohibited his being tried or prosecuted in any court of law in Nigeria.

“The said judgment of the Court of Appeal is extant and still subsists till date; and has not been set aside by any superior court.”

He added, ” It is also worthy to note that this judgment of the Court of Appeal still stands till date as same has not been set aside by the Supreme Court. It is imperative to state therefore that on the strength of this judgment, no CHARGE of whatever nature, and under any guise, can ever be presented or stand against Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu before any court of law in Nigeria.

“Our inquiry upon reading about the phantom charge in the social media, revealed to us that the rumored charge was surreptitiously but clandestinely filed by the Federal Government hours after the judgment of the Court of Appeal was delivered on the 13th Day of October, 2022. This was even before it had received a certified true copy of the said judgment of the Court of Appeal.

“The filing of the said charge was clearly ill-informed and ill-advised, because the Prosecutor (Federal Government), we presume and may want to believe, was not at that point in time aware of the details, full import and implication, of the well delivered judgment of the Court of Appeal, at the time of filing the said charge. We also want to believe that this is what has led to the Federal Government’s abandonment of the charge after it was hurriedly filed. “