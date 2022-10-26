Nnamdi Kanu Floors FG Again As Umuahia Court Rules On ‘Extraordinary Rendition’ Suit

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Wednesday, defeated the Federal Government as the Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia refused to grant the government’s request to transfer the case to Abuja.

Kanu’s Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, in a tweet stressed that the matter was still ongoing.

He wrote: “Breaking: Federal High Court, Umuahia denies the Federal Government’s application to transfer the ‘extraordinary rendition’ suit to Abuja, and rules that Umuahia has the jurisdiction to hear and determine the suit”. Reading of the rest of the judgment continues.

“Court ruled that the Extraordinary Rendition is a violation of his fundamental rights. All 7 prayers sought from the court granted, including restoring him to his state of being as of 19th June, 2021 & halting his prosecution”.

The special counsel was challenging Kanu’s abduction and extraordinary rendition from Kenya.

THE WHISTLER reports that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, had last week declared Kanu’s rendition to Nigeria illegal, saying it did not follow due process and violated all known International treaties signed by Nigeria.

The appellate court declared that the Federal Government had lost the legitimacy to put the IPOB leader on trial.

The court further quashed all seven counts of terrorism charges levelled against him by the FG.

The FG has, however, refused to release him, saying he is ” a flight risk”