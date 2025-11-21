Nnamdi Kanu Moved To Sokoto Prisons – Ejimakor

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been evacuated from the headquarters of the Department of State Services to Sokoto Prisons to serve his life imprisonment.

Kanu was convicted of terrorism charges by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday. He was sentenced to life imprisonment. Hitherto, he had been confined at the DSS facilities since 2021 when he was arrested in Kenya and brought to Nigeria.

According to Kanu’s Special Counsel, Mr Aloy Ejimakor, Kanu’s relocation to Sokoto would deprive him of regular contacts with his family and lawyers.

Ejimakor tweeted, “MAZI NNAMDI KANU has just been moved from DSS Abuja to the correctional facility (prison) in Sokoto; so far away from his lawyers, family, loved ones and wellwishers.”