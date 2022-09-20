Nnamdi Kanu Must Not Die In Prison, Ohanaeze To FG

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Tuesday, warned against a possible death of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in the custody of the Department of State Security.

Ohanaeze’s warning followed a release by Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Kanu’s counsel, over his deteriorating health in the custody. Kanu is facing trial for allegedly running a proscribed group, jumping bail and treason.

Barr Ejiofor had stated that ‘Kanu is currently suffering from gastro intestinal illness, which necessitates the constant use of antacids and other available medical treatments’.

According to him, “The DSS has refused to allow him to have even the smallest amount of the prescribed painkiller, which could have given him short-term respite. The DSS has repeatedly treated the existing court order—which specifically directed that Nnamdi Kanu be granted access to his doctor for an independent review/investigation of his current health status—with the utmost contempt and disdain.”

Ohanaeze, in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, expressed worries over Kanu’s health.

He wrote, “The above report should be very worrisome to any fair-minded patriotic Nigerian because it is self-evident that the Nnamdi Kanu phenomenon is a product of circumstances.

“It is the effect of the orchestrated alienation of the South East from the centres of power in Nigeria, especially since the onset of President Buhari’s administration.”

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo, in the statement, reminded the federal government that it is the injustice meted to the people of the South East that informed IPOB’s agitation.

It reminded the FG of the position of Ohanaeze that the issue of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu ‘is beyond the courts or the use of force’.

According to Ohanaeze, “Kanu’s case requires political solution. The federal government should embrace the values of justice, equity and fairness in their true sense for real peace, progress, unity and development to thrive in Nigeria.”

The statement further said, “How can the Igbo youth feel comfortable with the lopsided appointment of about 16 service chiefs to the deliberate exclusion of the entire South East of Nigeria?

“How can the youth condone the outrageous doormat treatment where of all the die-hard APC supporters of President Buhari from the South East, none of them is qualified to serve as a minister in the grade ‘A’ ministry, such as Works, Agriculture, Power, Health, Education, etc?

“The latest political recrudescence is the outright conspiracy against the South East when it was clear to all that it is the turn of the South East to produce a president for Nigeria.”

The body repeated its call to President Buhari to ‘release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on the premise of a political solution’.

Acording to Ohanaeze, “The only living legend among those that fought for the Nigerian independence and minister of aviation in the First Republic, Chief Mbazulike Amechi, presented the request to President Buhari when he visited Abakiliki, Ebonyi State, as his last wish.

“Mbazulike had also met President Buhari in Aso Rock, Abuja, for the same reason. Why deny Mazi Nnamdi Kanu the necessary access to a medical doctor? This is very curious and raises a lot of questions.

“The incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu has rather contributed to the enormity of insecurity in the South East, and one wonders what will happen if by the utter carelessness, negligence or unnecessary victimization, something untoward happens to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. The civilised world are watching!”