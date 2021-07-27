Nnamdi Kanu Not In Danger, Lawyer Promises To Visit IPOB Leader Thursday

Barr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lead counsel for the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has assured supporters that his client was not in any immediate danger.

He also revealed he would visit Kanu in detention on Thursday as the court had granted him and Kanu’s family permission to visit him.

Barr Ejiofor urged his supporters to remain calm as there was no cause for alarm yet.

He disclosed this on Tuesday afternoon via a post on his social media platforms.

“The information available at our disposal for now, has not suggested any danger to his life. But I SHALL say it to you exactly the way it is, upon the conclusion of the Visit, ” he stated on Tuesday.

He said he would visit the detained IPOB leader due to” safety concrrns” raised by some of his supporters due to the fact that the Department of State Services(DSS) failed to produce him in court on Monday.

“I will keep the world updated on the outcome of the visit, steps have been taken to notify the DSS of this impending visit.

“I will advise you all to stay glued to your clock, on the above mentioned date,” he advised.