Nnamdi Kanu ‘Pleased’ Over Abia High Court Judgement, Barr Ejimakor

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is pleased with the favourable judgement he got from the Abia High Court on January, 2022.

His special counsel, Barr Aloy Ejimakor, stated this on his Twitter handle. He said the IPOB leader was pleased that he had been vindicated on allegations that he jumped bail in 2017 as being alleged by the federal government.

Ejimakor disclosed this after visiting Kanu in the custody of the Department of State Security where he is being detained over various allegations, including running a proscribed organisation, treason and jumping bail.



Ejimakor wrote, “I had a visitation with Onyendu today (Thursday) and formally presented to him the VICTORY he scored from the Abia High Court.

“He was profoundly pleased that he has been vindicated and looks forward to the new opportunities brought by the judgement. He greets you all—the faithful and the loyal.”

THE WHISTLER reported that Justice Benson Anya awarded N1bn damages to Kanu against the federal government in a suit filed by Barr Ejimakor on the alleged jumping bail against Kanu by the federal government. The trial judge, Justice Benson Anya, in the judgement, had told President Buhari to apologise to Kanu as well as seek political solutions to Kanu’s matters.