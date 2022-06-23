Nnamdi Kanu Said ‘Awful Things Against Nigeria ‘- Buhari Tells UK PM

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday held a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Great Britain, Boris Johnson, and touched on the issue of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, among others.

Kanu is in the custody of the Department of States Services and is facing charges of treasonable felony at an Abuja Federal High Court.

He was extradited from overseas to face trial in Nigeria.

His next date in court is July 28.

Buhari, on the sidelines of the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda, denied not allowing the IPOB leader to see his lawyers privately.

Buhari’s aide, Femi Adesina, stated in a statement that “the President dispelled such insinuation, saying the detained separatist was being given every opportunity under the law to justify all the uncomplimentary things he had been saying against Nigeria in Britain.”

President Buhari told Johnson that “He(Kanu) felt very safe in Britain, and said awful things against Nigeria. We eventually got him when he stepped out of the United Kingdom, and we sent him to court. Let him defend all that he has said there. His lawyers have access to him. Remember he jumped bail before, how are we sure he won’t do it again, if he’s admitted to bail?”

Buhari also assured the UK counterpart that he will not seek for a third term in office.

“Another term for me? No! The first person who tried it didn’t end very well,” he said.

The statement partly reads:

“On the keenness expressed by the PM to help Nigeria in the area of security, the President said helping to stabilize Libya could be an initial good step, as the fall of Muammar Gadaffi after 42 years in power unleashed his armed guards on countries in the Sahel, ‘and they are causing havoc everywhere, as the only thing they know how to do is to shoot guns.”

“On Boko Haram insurgency, President Buhari said there was serious effort to educate the people on the fact that only an unserious person could kill innocent people, and say Allah Akbar (God is Great). God is justice. You can’t take innocent souls, and ascribe it to God. And the education process is working, the people now understand Boko Haram as anti-God, and not about religion.”

PM Johnson was said to be glad about trade deals between the two countries.