Nnamdi Kanu Should Be Enjoying The Same Freedom As Igboho, Says Ejimakor

The continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, is the handiwork of the Presidency, and not the Supreme Court, Kanu’s special counsel, Barr Aloy Ejimakor, said on Friday.

Kanu is being detained at the custody of the Department of State Service in Abuja since 2021 when he was arrested in Kenya and forcefully brought to Nigeria. He is charged with running a proscribed group, treason and jumping bail. Nigeria’s Appeal Court last year discharged and acquitted him, but the then president Muhammadu Buhari refused to release him.

The federal government appealed for stay of execution, and the Supreme Court has fixed December 15, 2023 for the hearing of Kanu’s case after many adjournments.

According to Ejimakor, “The persisting incarceration of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has become more unsustainable with the release of Sunday Igboho, especially as it was done with the support of Yoruba leaders and Tinubu (@officialABAT). To be sure, it’s the Presidency that is holding #MNK, not the Supreme Court.”

Igboho is leading the agitation for the independence of the Yoruba nation, and was arrested last year in Benin Republic. He recently regained his freedom.

Opinions point towards the fact that Igboho’s release was facilitated by the Yoruba nation, including President Bola Tinubu.

“Kanu has a similar case as Igboho, but you can see how Igboho’s case was managed by the Yoruba nation,” Maxwell Eze, an Igbo activist, said.

He added, “Igboho was not extradited to Nigeria the same way Kanu was extradited from Kenya. And Igbo leaders are just watching.”

THE WHISTLER had reported that Ohanaeze Ndigbo, during the 2023 Igbo Day celebration in Enugu, appealed to President Tinubu to release Kanu, maintaining that Kanu has not being found guilty of any offence to warrant his continued detention since 2021.