Nnamdi Kanu Still In Detention Because Of Ohanaeze, Politics– Umahi

Ebonyi State governor and Chairman, South-East Governors’ Forum, Mr David Umahi, has decried the rising insecurity in the South-East and blamed it on politics among leaders in the region.

Umahi also blamed the Prof. George Obiozor-led Ohanaeze Ndigbo for the failure to follow up on political solution to the case of the detained leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, after discussions had been established by the South-East Governors with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that the governor had on May 6, 2022 also accused the Igbo socio-cultural body, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, of delaying discussions with the Federal Government over Nnamdi Kanu’s release.

The governor made the claim when he featured on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Saturday.

He said “We wished that it should be solved and that’s why I went to Mr President. And our leader, Chief Mbazuluike Amaechi, has also gone to the President and he agreed for a political solution, but it should be us that should initiate it.

“And I am asking Ambassador Obiozor (Ohanaeze President), he is very slow about this because I had gone to the DG DSS. I had gone to the Attorney-General of the Federation and they were ready to receive them to discuss. I had excluded myself so that politics is not by any means adduced to it.”

Umahi who hosted members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, in Abakakiki over the weekend regretted that despite all the peace efforts initiated by leaders in the South-East the security situation in the region has worsened due to selfish politics by the South East leaders.

He said that the South East governors are working together to tackle the insecurities in the region but added that each state has its own problems and priorities.

His words:” When it comes to security, I must tell you in all honesty, there is politics in our security situation in this region. Do we say all the governors are bonded towards tackling security challenges? The answer is no. There is extreme politics in this region, and it must stop for the sake of our people”.

“When we started, we were all working together and I was the person championing against the activities of IPoB, that the agitation is not good for our people, that the kind of agitation being meted out was not correct; the kind of hate speech, and from there it developed to violence and we continued to lie to our people, oh they have infiltrated, not true. It is the South-East killing south – easterners and security people, and if we are not able to speak our it would continue”

Umahi described sit-at-home as nonsense and advised Igbo to be wise and declare that even if there were to be Biafra, Ebonyi will not be part of Biafra.

“I have said it and I will continue to say it that Ebonyi will not be part of Biafra even if there were to be Biafra.”