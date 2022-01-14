Nnamdi Kanu: Uphold Justice, Ohanaeze Urges Abia Judiciary

The Ohanaeze Youth Council, Friday, charged the judiciary to deliver judgement on Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case without any fear or favour.

The council gave this charge in Umuahia through its national president, Comrd Igboayaka O. Igboayaka.

THE WHISTLER reported that a high court of Abia State sitting in Umuahia will decide the fundamental rights suit instituted by Nnamdi Kanu’s special counsel, Barr Aloy Ejimakor.

Ejimakor wants the court to determine if the alleged military invasion of Kanu’s home at Afarukwu, Abia State, in 2017, was not an infringement on his rights.

Kanu is accused of jumping bail by the federal government.

Ejimakor also wants the court to determine if the manner Nigerian security agencies forcefully brought Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria last August is not against the fundamental rights of the IPOB leader who travelled to Kenya as a citizen of Britain.

Igboayaka told newsmen that, “Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has been following and monitoring the Abia Court proceedings since 27th August 2021 that the case was filed, till the last court appearance when the suit was heard and concluded on 10th December, 2021, before Justice Benson Anya of the High Court of Abia State in Umuahia.”

Comrade Igboayaka expressed confidence in the judiciary, and urged the judge to deliver judgement in accordance with the law without prejudice.

In his words, “One of the greatest values of judiciary is her independence, and this value has shaped the pathway of judiciary in Nigeria, by giving hope to a common man.

“Therefore, Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), the mouthpiece of over 30 million Igbo youths, count on the judiciary to serve justice on the case of fundamental human rights of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on 19th January 2022.”

He further urged members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to remain calm and ‘act within the framework of the law’, adding that the ‘judiciary will continue to checkmate executive rascality by delivering sound judgement devoid of executive influence’.

Kanu’s case against the federal government will also be heard on the same date at an Abuja High Court, headed by Justice Binta Nyako.

He is accused of running an illegal organization, jumping bail and felony.