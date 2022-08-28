Nnamdi Kanu Will Be Released Soon, Says Lawyer

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

After more than one year in detention of the Department of State Services (DSS), freedom may soon come the way of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, if the words of his lead counsel are to be taken seriously.

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, in a statement on Sunday, said his team was doing “everything legally permissible” to secure Kanu’s release from custody of the state service.

He stated this while announcing the release of Ukamaka Ejezie, a supporter of the Indigenous People of Biafra popularly known as ‘Mama Biafra’, by the DSS.

The 80-year-old woman, according to Ejiofor, was released on Sunday after more than three months in custody of the DSS.

Ejezie, who is said to be Kanu’s ‘foster mother’, was arrested on May 18, 2022 when she attended the IPOB leader’s court hearing at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

“I am very delighted to inform you all that Mrs Ukamaka Ejezie (Mama Biafra) has regained her freedom. She is now out of DSS dungeon. Thank thee ChukwuOkike Abiama for this huge success,” the lawyer said in a short news release.

“We are not relenting, every prisoners of conscience , including Our indefatigable Client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will soon regain their freedom,” he added.

Kanu was in June 2021 rearrested in Kenya under controversial circumstances and extradited to Nigeria to face charges of treasonable felony and terrorism levelled against him by the Federal Government.

IPOB, which has been pushing for the secession of the South East region from Nigeria, has been linked with reports of insecurity in the region.