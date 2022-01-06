Nnamdi Kanu’s Case Requires Political Solution Not Judicial, Ohanaeze Tells Buhari

In the aftermath of President Muhammadu Buhari reneging on his earlier promise to consider political solutions to the case of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Thursday, said it was unfortunate that the president has ignored the plea of Igbo leaders.

Recall that President Buhari had promised to look into the pleas of Igbo leaders, led by Chief Mbazuluike Amechi, who requested the president to release Mazi Kanu to them, with a promise that he would be made to abide by the rules.

However, Buhari during an exclusive interview on Channels TV yesterday, said he would not intervene and that Kanu would face the judicial process.

Ohanaeze, in a reaction through its national publicity secretary, Alex Ogbonnia, said, “Ohanaeze’s position is very clear and constant. We have looked at the whole scenario and we are convinced that Nnamdi Kanu’s case and IPOB can only be solved through a political solution.

“It is unfortunate that the Presidency or the president hasn’t appreciated the Ohanaeze position and by extension the Igbo position or the Igbo leadership position on this matter. But we are very confident that by time we will meet him early this year he will understand it more.”

A lawyer, Barr Charles Eze, told our correspondent that, “The question is the commitment of the judiciary in Kanu’s case. The court has not shown any seriousness in making Kanu’s case devoid of political undertones.

“The last hearing and the adjournment to 2022 didn’t show that the judiciary fireworks would be allowed to the centre stage.

“The federal legal team seems unsure to face the team of lawyers representing Mazi Kanu. That makes Buhari’s statement deceptive. Or is he not aware of the situation?”

Kanu has been in the custody of the DSS since he was arrested in Kenya and brought to Nigeria to face trial on treasonable felony.

But his lawyers have claimed he was abducted, and that his trial in Nigeria a violation of the international law.

Kanu is facing charges on treason, running an illegal organization and jumping bail.