Nnamdi Kanu’s Former Deputy Condemns IPOB Strategy As Army Kills Dozens Of ESN Members

The former deputy leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra IPOB, Uche Mefor, has blasted Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for wrong strategy in his pursuit of Biafra Republic.

His comment is coming after reports emerged that dozens of Eastern Security Network members who allegedly attacked an army post in Aba were killed by vigilant troops.

The former deputy leader of the proscribed IPOB who’s now the second in command to Asari Dukubo in the newly formed Biafra Customary Government, BCG, made the comment in a Facebook post on Friday.

Mefor berated Kanu and called on him to change strategy since the strategy adopted by his personal security network is counterproductive.

He further scolded Kanu for always abandoning his men when things go wrong but will hail them when it goes well.

The post reads: “The victims of ESN/UNKNOWN gunmen are our brothers, our kith and kin. Nnamdi Kanu, don’t you see that this strategy is counterproductive?

“Why are these young men denied and abandoned? Why is it that on your order, when men fall and things go wrong, you deny them but when it goes well you hail them?

“This is how Akuwara and others denied and forgotten. Where is Akuwara?”

Recall that the separatist movement had earlier denied the report that members of the ESN were killed by the military.