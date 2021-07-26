Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Alleges ‘Political Trial’ As IPOB Leader May Remain In Custody Till October

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, counsel to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has reacted to the absence of his client at today’s (Monday) proceedings at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the Department of State Services (DSS) did not produce Kanu, before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday.

The court consequently adjourned to October 21, adding that it may sit on the case before that date if there was a fiat (directive) to that effect.

Recall that the court began its annual vacation today.

Lawyers were seen expressing displeasure at the development.

Justice Binta Nyako held that the IPOB leader could not be tried in absence since he was in DSS Custody.

Speaking to newsmen, Ejiofor alleged that his client was going through political trial in Nigeria.

He added that nothing was wrong if someone says he wants out from his country.

He held that the issue of jumping bail had been clarified in court, adding that the security agencies have to explain to Nigerians why they allegedly attacked Kanu’s home and killed some persons, leading to the IPOB leader jumping bail .

“As you are aware, he was brought to court without our knowledge…and consequently they remanded him. Unfortunately, he was not in court today.

“But we need to clarify that Kanu was charged on 11 count charge…We filed an application challenging the charge and the court struck out 8 of the charges.

“We have resolved the issue of jumping bail…Kanu was abducted in Kenya on July and was tortured.

“Nnamdi Kanu is undergoing political trial. There is nothing wrong with anybody saying he wants Freedom,” he said.