Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Calls For IPOB Leader’s Freedom

Barr Aloy Ejimakor, special counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday, appealed to the federal government to stop persecuting the IPOB leader and free him.

Ejimakor, in a tweet, recalled that June 19, 2021 was the day Kanu was extradited from Kenya to Nairobi in a manner he described as ‘an extraordinary abomination’.

He tweeted, “It came to pass that one year ago (June 19, 2021), an extraordinary rendition was committed.

“It was a day that will live in infamy because it was an extraordinary abomination.

“It was a legal wrong. It was a political wrong. And it must be undone.

“Stop the persecution and free Kanu.”

Kanu is charged with jumping bail, running a proscribed organisation, and treason.

The legal tussles trailing Kanu’s detention in the custody of the DSS have taken many dimensions.

An Abia High Court earlier ruled in favour of Kanu that he never jumped bail, rather his escape from his countryhome in 2017 was a result of the invasion of his home by Nigerian security forces.

The case was instituted by Barr Ejimakor.

An Abuja High Court, in a bail application by Kanu’s lead counsel, Mr Mike Ozekhome, demanded Kanu’s re-application for bail.