Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Claims FG Failed To Justify Extradition Of IPOB Leader At UN Proceeding

Main lawyer for the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, Ifeanyi Ejiofor Esq, has claimed that the federal government could not convince a United Nations working Group on arbitrary detention about his client’s extradition to Nigeria.

He gave further explanation on the decision of the working group on arbitrary detention of UN Human Rights Council, which had reportedly directed that Nnamdi Kanu be released.

Ejiofor maintained that Kanu was abducted from Kenya, but the federal government had denied the allegation.

Appearing on Symfoni TV on Thursday, Ejiofor said that the directive of the working group on arbitrary detention of the United Nations Human Rights Council, must be obeyed by the FG.

Ejiofor said the UN group called for Kanu’s release because the FG’s representative could not show to the presiding council, how Nnamdi Kanu’s return to face trial was not an “abduction,” which is contrary to international laws.

He said,” It is a body under the UN, that communication would not have emanated or be given in the first place without the sanction of the UN.

“It is a directive that must be complied with and I advise the Nigerian government to ensure immediate compliance.

“You cannot tell me that the resolution will emanate from the UN without the UN authorities being on the know.

“Because they have taken into account the trajectory, the abduction in Kenya, the international laws that was floated and also, the international human rights was also floated .

“And this was the basis upon which they found Nigerian Government liable for gross violation of Nnamdi Kanu’s international guaranteed right.

“Before this proceedings was concluded, the government of Nigeria was represented, they also made their presentation, if you look at that report, you will see how they discussed issues and every paragraph of Nigerian Government’s submission where they(UN Working Group) found them unable to justify this X,Y,Z thing.

“So they have no option but to comply.”

Recall that the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami SAN had on June 29, 2021 said that “recent steps taken by the federal government saw to the interception of the fugitive Kanu on Sunday the 27 day of June, 2021.”

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, had also said that Kanu was apprehended through collaboration with sister agencies.

Meanwhile, the Federal High Court Abuja had on April 8 , 2022 held that a bench warrant was issued on Kanu.