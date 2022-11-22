Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Threatens To Sue Media Houses Reporting IPOB Leader Jumped Bail

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Barr Alloy Ejimakor, special counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has warned media houses in the country to desist from reporting that his client jumped bail granted to him by the Federal High Court.

Ejimajor, in a legal notice, floated via his Twitter page, stated that he will have no option but to sue any media house which continues to report that his client jumped bail after the High Court in Umuahia had condemned the military invasion of Kanu’s home, which led him to flee the country.

He maintained that any such publication henceforth would be false, libelous, defamatory, and injurious to Kanu’s legal interests.

He wrote, “ “To be sure, if in point of fact and law, our Client’s flight from the military invasion legally constituted an act of jumping bail, the High Court of Abia State would not have ruled in his favour and he would not have won his related and subsequent cases at the Federal High Court

(Umuahia), the United Nations and the Court of Appeal.

“In view of the foregoing, our Client hereby respectfully demands (and states) as follows:

a) That media operators, members of the media and all and sundry must henceforth cease and desist from uttering or otherwise causing any further publications stating or purporting that our Client jumped bail.

b) Without prejudice to the right of the media to inform, our Client will not hesitate to take vigorous legal actions (civil and criminal) against any person(s) and entity uttering or otherwise causing any such defamatory publications. And he shall do so without any further legal notice.”

Although a lower court in Umuahia had fined the federal government N1 billion for the military invasion of Kanu’s home, matters associated with the IPOB leader are presently before the Supreme Court.

There is also an existing order of the Court of Appeal which had quashed all charges against Kanu citing “executive lawlessness” but another panel of the same division stayed the judgment awaiting the decision of the highest court in the land.