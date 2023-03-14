Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyers Deny Abandoning IPOB Leader, Threatens Legal Action

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The legal team of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has denied reports that it has abandoned the IPOB leader at the detention facility of the Department of State Services.

The rebuttal is contained in a statement signed by Ifeanyi Ejiofor, IPOB’s Lead Counsel, and made available to THE WHISTLER.

Ejiofor urged the general public to disregard any report that states that Kanu has reshuffled or disbanded his legal team including Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, who helped in convincing the Court of Appeal to quash all the Federal Government’s terrorism-related charges against him.

Ejiofor threatened to sue the said newspaper if it fails to retract its story, which according to him, was aimed at allegedly defaming Kau’s legal team.

The statement partly reads,” To this end, and for the benefit of the teeming unsuspecting members of the public, we respectfully wish to clarify as follows:

“1) That Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s deteriorating health condition, with particular reference to the rapid depletion in his potassium level is not within the realm of speculation in the social media platforms. It is a fact copiously verified on oath, and which formed the integral component of court processes, which are pending before the Supreme Court and Federal High Court respectively, his legal team having one cases based partly on his verified health conditions.

“2) That the DSS agent provocateur who operates by the fictitious name Adeyemi Adegoke Olumide, should confirm from his principal why the DSS failed to carry out the recommendation of their own in-house medical doctor, Dr. Nasir Folarin, who booked Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for surgery on his left ear since November, 2022.

“3) That the sponsored agent in the person of Adeyemi Adegoke Olumide should explain to the world, why the DSS has refused to allow Mazi Nnamdi Kanu have access to his personal medical doctor who is to undertake an independent medical examination of his health status, in gross violation of serial court orders. What are they afraid of?

“4) The paid brown-envelope shameless “media practitioner:” should also confirm from his paymasters, why the DSS also failed to avail Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s legal team of the full medical record of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, kept in their custody, which we have demanded for since 2021.

“5) That my humble self, has been the Lead Counsel to IPOB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu since 2015, on all matters affecting them in court and have been diligent in all my legal undertakings for them, during which period of legal exploits we recorded over five hundred (500) victories for IPOB in general and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in particular.

“6) That upon the criminal and tortious abduction and extra-ordinary rendition of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya, the first demand Mazi Nnamdi Kanu made during the first visit to him by our team of lawyers was to invite Prof. Mike Ozekhome SAN, who is a renowned and globally respected constitutional lawyer and human rights activist, to lead his legal team in this case. Though the erudite Prof. was timely notified of this request, it took him additional whopping six-months to make up his mind as to whether or not he will accept the brief, before he eventually visited Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody on the 22nd of December, 2021, to discuss the brief. It was after the visit that he accepted the brief on terms clearly spelt out in a written communication. The 5th columnists and brown-envelope media practitioners are obviously oblivious of this fact. Shame on them!

“7) That it is on record that we have issued several press statements, which were published by various media houses, both on behalf of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and in my personal capacity as IPOB’s Lead Counsel, totally condemning the heinous activities of criminals who are operating unchecked in the South-East and who have no affiliation whatsoever with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB or the Biafran struggle. These statements obviously, pitched my humble self against the chief promoter of this violent group that consequently, resulted in several court actions initiated against him, now pending before the courts. By so doing, we have dutifully and professionally discharged our duties as lawyers, not only to the IPOB, but a duty equally owed the society. These publications under reference could be traced on all my social media platforms, which the agent provocateur and hatchet writers feigned ignorance of, in their desperate bid to defame me and revered Prof. Ozekhome. They have failed woefully.”