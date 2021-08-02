Nnamdi Kanu’s Secretary Accuses IPOB Members Of Showing ‘More Concern’ For Money Than Their Leader

Carolyn Uchenna Okorafor, the Principal Secretary to Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has suggested that members of the group are not demonstrating expected solidarity with their leader who is in the custody of the Department of State Services(DSS).

Okorafor revealed in a tweet on Monday morning that IPOB members were fighting over money instead of showing concern for their leader’s travails.

She charged members of the group to channel their energies towards the release of the IPOB leader.

Okorafor tweeted: “People are more concerned with money than the release of @MaziNnamdiKanu ! I’m taking serious notes. Please put your energy on @MaziNnamdiKanu release and nothing else!!!”

Her tweet suggests a crisis within the IPOB in view of the absence of Kanu who is in detention.

The pro-Biafra agitator was arrested and repatriated from an undisclosed African country.

The DSS failed to produce him in court during the last hearing, which made Justice Binta Nyako adjourn the matter until October.