NNPC Boss, Kyari To Speak On Strategies To Navigate Global Energy Landscape At ADIPEC Conference

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mallam Mele Kyari will be speaking at the ADIPEC Strategic Conference.

The conference is expected to hold from October 31 to November 3 in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

As the world’s most influential gathering for energy industry professionals, ADIPEC 2022, hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), will accelerate the energy transition, unlock the real value of a decarbonised future, showcase ground-breaking technologies and explore actionable strategies and solutions to the challenges and opportunities created by complex global energy market dynamics.

The conference will be the leading venue for the energy industry to debate, deliberate and address key issues on the trilemma of security of supply, affordability, and sustainability.

Strategically taking place ahead of COP27, ADIPEC 2022 will be the convening platform for policy makers, energy CEOs and industry professionals to address the critical factors influencing the energy ecosystem’s transformation and its role as a key enabler of the global economy.

The ADIPEC Conferences provide both strategic and technical insights that gather over 1,200 global policy makers, energy Chief Executive Officers and industry professionals to discuss key trends shaping the future of energy.

Some of the issues to be discussed include the challenges and opportunities of the energy transition, geopolitical factors, new finance and partnership frameworks and the latest technical developments.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the organisers of the conference said Kyari will be speaking at a panel session on how leadership and organisational agendas are changing as the industry navigates the evolving global energy landscape.

The tweet reads, “We are delighted to announce @MKKyari, Group Managing Director, @nnpclimited will be speaking at the ADIPEC Strategic Conference.

“The panel session will discuss how leadership and organisational agendas are changing as the industry navigates the evolving global energy landscape.”