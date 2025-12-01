NNPC Foundation Wins Africa’s Most Responsible Organisation Awards

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), through its corporate social responsibility arm, NNPC Foundation Limited/Gte, has been named the overall winner and most responsible organisation in Africa by the SERAS Africa Sustainability Awards.

The 19th edition of the awards ceremony took place in Lagos, recognizing organisations across the continent for their contributions to sustainable development.

The NNPC Foundation received a total of five awards. These included Best in Decent Work/Economic Growth, Best in Stakeholder Engagement, Best in Poverty Reduction, and the prestigious Africa Sustainability Professional of the Year award, which was won by Mrs. Emmanuella Arukwe, Managing Director of the Foundation, at the ceremony.

Delivering the acceptance speech on behalf of the Board and Senior Management Team of NNPC Limited, the Executive Vice President, Business Services, Mrs. Sophia Mbakwe, described the recognitions as both, “a validation and a call to deeper national service.”

She emphasized the responsibility that comes with such accolades.

Mbakwe highlighted that the Foundation’s work aligns closely with the agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, emphasizing inclusiveness, shared prosperity, and sustainable national development.

She noted that the awards reflect the hopes and expectations of over 200 million Nigerians, whose voices guide the Foundation’s work.

Mrs. Emmanuella Arukwe, Managing Director of NNPC Foundation, stated that the recognition affirms the Foundation’s position as a sustainability leader driving meaningful impact and lasting community development in Nigeria and beyond.

She declared, “This win belongs to NNPC Limited. This win belongs to impact. This win belongs to Africa.”

Arukwe also highlighted some of the Foundation’s key achievements in 2024. These included restoring sight to over 6,000 Nigerians through free cataract surgeries, rehabilitating three hospital wards with a 100-bed capacity at the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos, and conducting cancer awareness and screening programmes that reached over 3,441 Nigerians.

The Foundation also provided essential medical equipment, including MRI machines, which are at the final stage of delivery to health facilities nationwide.

In addition, it donated 40,000 STEM textbooks to public schools in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, and offered financial literacy training to over 1Mn National Youth Service Corps members, including startup packs and grants for 531 beneficiaries to establish their own businesses.

Environmental and agricultural initiatives were also a major focus. The Foundation trained 15,085 vulnerable farmers in climate-smart agriculture, delivered over 30 truckloads of food, water, medical supplies, and sanitary materials to flood victims in Borno State, conducted a large-scale tree-planting campaign in Katsina State, and established environmental clubs and community-based climate resilience projects.

In the transportation sector, the Foundation donated 45 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to support public transport and Nigeria’s transition to cleaner energy.

Arukwe emphasized that all initiatives, from youth programs to farmer support, are carefully monitored to ensure long-term impact.