NNPC GCEO Briefs APC NWC On Subsidy Removal

Nigeria Politics
By Justina Simon
The CEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, Mallam Mele Kyari meeting with the APC National Working Committee, led by the National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu at the Party’s National Secretariat.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mele Kyari is currently meeting with members of the National Working Commitee (NWC) of the All Progresives Congress (APC) to brief them on the removal of subsidy by the Federal Government.

Advertisement

Kyari arrived with a delegation of senior officials of the NNPC at the party’s national secretariat around 1pm on Thursday.

At the meeting which is currently been held behind closed door, the GCEO is expected to discuss the subsidy removal and what the company is doing to ensure its effective implementation.

The NNPC had said the decision to remove the subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) by President Bola Tinubu is a welcome development.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

Lagos APC Leaders Not Against Obasa’s Third Term Speakership Bid- Spokesman

Nigeria

Crush Oil Thieves, Tinubu Directs Service Chiefs

Tinubu had in his inaugural speech at the Eagles Square abolished fuel subsidy in Nigeria, saying it is no longer sustainable

He had said, “On fuel subsidy, the budget I met before I assumed office and what I heard is that there is no provision for subsidy. Fuel subsidy is gone.”

Advertisement

Kyari had shortly after the announcement said the subsidy burden which has been placed on the NNPC Limited  is affecting the company’s cashflow and threatening its sustainability plans due to the federal government’s inability to refund the subsidy claims.

He added that NNPC as a limited liability company cannot continue to bear the burden of subsidy on behalf of the federation if it must deliver dividends to its shareholders and be profitable.

Details later….

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement