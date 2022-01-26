NNPC GMD, Abdulsalami Bag Doctorate Degrees As FUT Minna Graduates 5,049 Students

The Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State, is set to graduate 5,049 students at its 30th convocation ceremony scheduled to hold on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

The Institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abdullahi Bala, made this disclosure on Wednesday during a press briefing to commence activities for the 30th convocation and 38th founders’ day of the university at its main campus, Gidan Kwano.

Professor Abdullahi Bala disclosed that 58 of the graduands would bag first class degrees, 948 second class upper degrees, 2,047 second class lower degrees and 801 third class degrees while 38 would be graduating with pass.

He said the university will commission 23 projects during the convocation while 3 academic faculties will be relocated from the Bosso campus to the main campus in Gidan Kwano

The VC also stated that the Group Managing Director, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited, Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari‬, will deliver the convocation lecture on ‘Energy Transition and Its Implications on Nigeria‭’‬s Oil and Gas Industry’ at the University’s Auditorium on Monday, 31st January 2022.

He added that the university would award honorary doctorate degrees to former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar; Founder and Chairman, BUA Group, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu; ‬President, African Development Bank, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina as well as the Group Managing Director, NNPCL, Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari‬.