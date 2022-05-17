NNPC GMD, Kyari Bags Leadership Newspapers Best CEO Award

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd has bagged the Leadership Newspapers Group Chief Executive Officer of the year award for 2021.

The award was given to the NNPC Boss on Tuesday at an event held at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

The Leadership Newspapers Annual Conference and Awards also saw Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo, and the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, receiving the Person of the Year Award.

According to the Newspaper’s Editorial Board, Kyari has run the NNPC with high degree of transparency and accountability.

The Newspaper said under Kyari, the NNPC posted its first profit in its 44-year history and is instrumental in driving the present administration’s gas revolution, among other innovations.

“Kyari has run the NNPC with a high degree of transparency and accountability. Under his watch, the NNPC became an incorporated entity in line with the Petroleum Industry Act 2021.

“Kyari played a major role in turning NNPC into a profit-making National Oil Company and is instrumental in driving the present administration’s gas revolution, among other innovations,” the Board added.

Speaking virtually from Luanda, Angola where he is attending the meeting of African Petroleum Conference Kyari expressed “profound appreciation” to Leadership Group for recognizing the efforts of the NNPC.

He said such recognition is a challenge to do more, adding that the new NNPC Ltd is set to be unveiled by President Muhammadu Buhari on the 18th of July 2022.

Since Kyari’s appointment as the 19th Group Managing Director of the NNPC in July 2019, the industry has recorded outstanding achievements.

For instance, Kyari has successfully secured federation entitlements from production/fiscal arrangements and resolution of various disputes on Petroluem Sharing Contracts.

Kyari has also been able to champion the Transparency, Accountability and Performance Excellence under his TAPE Agenda, with the successful management of Direct Sales and Direct Purchase arrangement of petroleum products to ensure energy security.

The guiding principle of Kyari in managing the Corporation, has been the TAPE Agenda and this has been instrumental in the publication of the 2018, 2019 and 2020 financial statements of the Company to the public to show transparency.

