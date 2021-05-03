NNPC GMD, THE WHISTLER Chairman, Others For NUJ Awards

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari and the Chairman of THE WHISTLER Communications Ltd, James Ume, have been shortlisted for recognition by the Nigerian Union of Journalists.

While Kyari was nominated for Distinguished Friends of the Media Award, Ume was shortlisted for the Defender of Press Freedom Award.

The NUJ said these in a statement signed by the Assistant National Secretary, Midat Joseph.

The NUJ said in the statement that the awards would be done at its 2020/2021 Press Freedom Lecture and Award night, as part of activities to celebrate this year’s World Press Freedom Day.

The event is scheduled to hold at Ladi Kwali Hall, Abuja Sheraton Hotel and Towers on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 6pm.

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila will deliver a lecture on Press Freedom, Democracy and Good Governance, while Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Jibrin Barau will be the Chairman of the event.

The events is a high profile one organized to motivate Journalists, promote press freedom, and stimulate good governance and democracy in Nigeria, through the recognition of courageous journalists (dead or alive) who have risked their lives by reporting news events beneficial to the society.

The NUJ said it would use the event to also honour media icons and friends of the media who have distinguished themselves in supporting and sustaining press freedom in Nigeria.

The statement said in partnership with Enentis Communications Ltd, the NUJ has completed the selection process of these distinguished Nigerians, corporate organizations and members of the media for a special award.

The statement stated that the House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila; Douye Diri, Governor of Bayelsa State; Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly Chinedum Orji; and Mr Akparawa Ephraim Akparawa Inyang-Eyen, Chief of Staff to Akwa Ibom State Governor were selected for the award as Distinguished Friends of the Media.

For the Defender of Press Freedom Awards, Senator Jibrin Barau, Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations; and Dr. Samson Agada Omale, Managing Director, Rock Global Investment Network Ltd, London scaled through the nomination process.

It added that Mr Tony Akiotu, Group Managing Director, DAAR Communications Plc; and Yakubu Ibn Mohammed, Director-General, Nigerian Television Authority will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Press Freedom Platform Awards will be given to Arise News Television and Nigeria Info FM.

The Central Bank of Nigeria and Access Bank were selected for Corporate Friends of the Media Awards

Seventeen Journalists who have suffered acts of brutality, harassment, arrest, imprisonment and assaults in the course of their work have been selected for the award of Torch Bearers of Press Freedom.

The Journalists are Charles Eyo, Mary Ekere, Henry Umoru Emelda Joy Odor, King Solomon Ekhalyeme, Kehinde Shonola, Adepoju Tobi, Daniel Eniola, Wale Amoo, Isaac Ayodele, Prince Bamigbala Ademola Michael Otogo, Abiodun Williams, Bunmi Azeez, Kayode Jaiyeola, Sunday Adesanya and Abiodun Omotoso.