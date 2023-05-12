NNPC Has Given Us All We Need To Grow Oil & Gas Production -– MD SNEPCo

…Says NUIMS Central To Additional 35,000 Barrels Of Crude Recorded At Bonga Oil Field

The Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration & Production Company (SNEPCo) Mrs Elohor Aiboni, has expressed her appreciation to the leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd and the NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS) for the level of collaboration geared towards maximizing the potential of the deepwater assets and delivering key projects to unlock value for stakeholders.

She said this at the NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS) 2023 Annual Value Assurance Review (AVAR) holding in Lagos.

Received by the Chief Upstream Investment Officer, Mr Bala Wunti, Aiboni was full of praise and appreciation for the NUIMS leadership for creating an enabling environment that fosters collaboration amongst partners.

Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration & Production Company (SNEPCo) Mrs Elohor Aiboni and Chief Upstream Investment Officer of NUIMs, Mr Bala Wunti

Citing the recent lease renewal, the MD restated SNEPCo’s commitment to growing their assets, willingness to deliver big-ticket projects and exploit near-term opportunities to continually grow output volumes by working closely with NUIMS.

SNEPCo recently surpassed the one billion barrels of crude oil production milestone and is currently outperforming its production target for 2023 raising daily production output from approximately 90,000 BPD to 131,000 BPD.

Improvements were recorded from the onshore and swamp assets following the launch of the industry-wide security architecture.

Also, activities in the deepwater space have also picked up contributing to the overall improvement in production output.

Aiboni stated further that there is no reason Nigeria cannot grow its crude oil production output to four million barrels per day, leveraging on the vast array of prolific assets, especially in the deep water space.

Aiboni expressed her appreciation to the leadership of NUIMS for the level of collaboration geared towards maximizing the potential of the deepwater assets and delivering key projects to unlock value for stakeholders.

While responding to the MD’s remark, Mr Wunti stated that Bonga has a special place in Nigeria’s Upstream space, and NUIMS remains committed, willing, and able to actively support SNEPCo to continue exceeding expectations.

Wunti reassured her of the commitment of NNPC and NUIMS to rewrite the history books and deliver bigger milestones.

He also used the opportunity to commend SNEPCo and the in-house Asset Management team for the job well done in collaborating with Baker Hughes to execute a Product Deployment Memorandum of Agreement (PDMOA) for the deployment of the novel Aptara C Tree in the Bonga field, placing NNPC, SNEPCo and by extension Nigeria on the global map of deepwater oil and gas technology.

He stated that NNPC Ltd is hungry for even more success, and it remain open to supporting all our partners to achieve shared prosperity.

