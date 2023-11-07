NNPC Limited Set To Develop EPC Fabrication Plant Similar To Abu Dahbi-Based NMDC

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has revealed a strategic move to establish an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company in Nigeria just like the National Marine Dredging Company’s (NMDC) 1.3 million square metre fabrication yard in Abu Dhabi.

The decision was reinforced after the Executive Vice President, Upstream, NNPC Limited,Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, undertook a tour of the NMDC fabrication yard in Abu Dhabi.

Advertisement

The national oil company made the disclosure in a tweet on its verified X handle, seen by THE WHISTLER.

The NNPC said the tour by Eyesan was “Part of NNPC Limited’s efforts to develop strategic collaboration in the areas of Engineering, Procurement, and Construction” with the Abu Dhabi based EPC.

The NMDC 1.3 million square meter yard offers a range of services which includes pipe coating, indoor and outdoor material storage, construction of pressure vessels, and fabrication of storage tanks for petroleum products.

The company which has Dh19 billion ($5.17bn) in Market Capitalisation also engaged in dredging and land reclamation in the UAE’s territorial waters.

Advertisement

The NNPC said it plans is to replicate the successes of NMDC in Nigeria in order to expand opportunities in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, which is a major contributor of government revenues.

During the visit, the NMDC’s Chief Engineering & Commercial Officer, Hanna Dahdah, took the visiting team on a tour of the NMDC facility.

The national oil company said Dahdah provided key insights that will benefit the development of a similar fabrication plant in Nigeria.

The NNPC Limited said it is committed to leveraging it’s global reach to build local capacity, grow and sustain Nigeria’s revenue base.