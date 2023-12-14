NNPC Ltd Announces Death Of Thomas John, Erstwhile GMD, Alternate Chairman

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has announced the death of a former Group Managing Director (GMD) and Acting Alternate Chairman of the Board of the defunct Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Thomas Maurice Asuquo John, at the age of 84.

A quintessential administrator and oil and gas industry professional, Dr. John was the 5th GMD of NNPC, succeeding the late Dr. Aret Adams from April 1990 to June 1992.

He was also a Non-Executive Director, South Atlantic Petroleum (SAPETRO), Executive Chairman, Hydropec Engineering Services Ltd., and former Non-Executive Director, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc., among other positions.

The NNPC in a statement said the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mele Kyari, extends the Company’s heartfelt condolences to the wife of the late John, his family, friends and relatives during this trying period.