NNPC Ltd Launches Cawthorne Crude Into Global Market

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…Exports 950,000 Barrels Cargo To Netherlands

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, has commenced export of its new crude grade – Cawthorne, marking a significant milestone in the Company’s drive to increase Nigeria’s crude oil production and expand its portfolio of globally competitive export streams.

Cawthorne blend crude, the latest addition to Nigeria’s basket of crude grades, has an API gravity of 36.4, placing it firmly within the light, sweet category – comparable to Bonny Light, and highly valued in the global market for its superior petrol and diesel yields.

NNPC Ltd confirms that on Sunday, 5th April, 2026, the Cawthorne blend crude, which was loaded on an MT Eburones vessel, headed to The Netherlands, and unto the global market.

The maiden 950,000 barrels cargo was exported via the Cawthorne Floating Storage and Offloading (FSO) vessel. Strategically located offshore Bonny, Rivers State, the FSO enhances crude evacuation from OML 18 and strengthens Nigeria’s export reliability, operational efficiency, and overall energy security.

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The introduction of Cawthorne to the international market underscores NNPC Ltd’s deliberate strategy to unlock value from its asset base, deepen market competitiveness, and support the Presidential mandate of scaling crude oil production to three million barrels per day and gas output to 12 billion cubic feet per day by 2030.

The launch of the Cawthorne grade builds on recent additions such as Nembe and Utapate, reflecting a sustained and structured approach by NNPC Ltd to optimise production, expand market offerings, and reinforce Nigeria’s position in the global crude oil market.

Commenting on the development, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, commended President Bola Tinubu’s policy direction and sector reforms and the tremendous collaboration shown by OML 18 partners, the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and other stakeholders towards achieving the milestone.

Stressing that NNPC Ltd is focused on deepening partnerships, strengthening operational discipline and deploying innovative solutions to ensure sustainable growth and energy security for the nation, Ojulari also reaffirmed the Company’s commitment to disciplined execution and value delivery.

“This milestone reflects the direction we have set for NNPC Limited—one anchored on execution, partnership, and value creation. We are moving decisively from resource potential to resource monetisation, ensuring that every asset delivers measurable commercial outcomes.

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“The successful export of the Cawthorne crude grade is not an isolated achievement; it is part of a broader, deliberate strategy to grow production, deepen market relevance, and strengthen Nigeria’s position as a reliable global energy supplier. We remain firmly focused on delivering sustainable growth in line with national objectives and global market expectations,” he added.

NNPC Limited will continue to leverage innovation, strategic partnerships, and operational discipline to unlock the full value of Nigeria’s hydrocarbon resources while ensuring Nigeria’s long-term energy security and economic growth.