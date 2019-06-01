Shortlisted candidates in the ongoing recruitment exercise of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) have expressed frustration over the Computer-Based Testing (CBT) conducted for them today, June 1, 2019.

The NNPC had shortlisted the candidates via e-mail and text messages. The corporation announced that the aptitude test would be administered in about 50 centers across the country after which successful candidates would be invited for oral interviews.

THE WHISTLER spoke to some applicants who participated in the exercise at the centers in Gawarimpa and Jabi areas of Abuja, the federal capital.

Advertisement

One of the candidates who took the aptitude test at the Jabi center told our correspondent that the computer he was assigned logged him out about 30 minutes before the time he was allotted lapsed.

The applicant, who pleaded anonymity, said: “I was surprised when the computer logged me out even though I still had about 30 minutes left to roundup.”

He said although the exercise started promptly without hitches, some candidates including himself were frustrated because they couldn’t finish the test as the system allegedly logged them out before they could use up their time.

Advertisement

Asked if he suspected foul play, he responded: “I don’t know what to think, honestly. The selection process was deemed fair to an extent, so I wouldn’t know if the systems were programmed that way or not.”

Another applicant who took the test at a center in Gwarimpa, said although she didn’t encounter any problem sitting for the CBT, some candidates complained of being logged out before time.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the categories of current job openings at the NNPC are: Graduate Trainee, Senior officer and Supervisory Cadre, and Managerial Cadre.