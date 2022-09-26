NNPC Seeks Insurance Brokers For Oil, Non-Oil Assets, Liabilities

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd has invited interested insurance brokers registered in Nigeria to submit bid as Brokers for it’s oil, non oil assets and liabilities insurance programme.

The Company said this in a notice on Monday seen by THE WHISTLER.

It listed various criteria that all interested Insurance Brokers seeking to be considered must satisfy.

As Brokers for it’s non-oil Assets and liabilities, the NNPC said that all interested companies seeking to be considered must be a Limited Liability Company registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission in Nigeria and licensed by the National Insurance Commission to operate as an Insurance Broker.

It stated further that the insurance company must maintain adequate professional indemnity cover for it’s businesses and must be a corporate citizen that pays it’s taxes as and when due and in possession of current Tax Clearance Certificate.

The NNPC in the notice added that the interested company must also fulfil all statutory requirements to operate as an Insurance Broker in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

It added that all interested bids should be submitted online before noon of Thursday, October 27,2022.