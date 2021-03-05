NNPC To Partner With UDU On Renewable Energy, Others

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has pledged to partner with the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto on the development of renewable energy and storage facilities.

The Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari, made this commitment on Friday while receiving the members of the University Council, led by the University’s Pro-Chancellor, Pearl Enejere.

Kyari challenged the group on promoting the development and transformation of their local communities through research and innovation.

He said, “It is high time universities connected to the world. It is also high time researches left the drawing board and came to work for the communities. Let us see how some of your abilities can be put to use for the common good of us all.”

He said the Corporation was ready to collaborate with the university in the area of energy transition and renewable energy, which were key features of the Corporation’s new business focus.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Lawal Bilbis, in his remark called on both parties to serve as catalyst for National development by providing lasting solutions to nation’s energy problems.

He commended the GMD on his stewardship so far, especially in the area of transparency and accountability which he said, have engendered a positive transformation in the Corporation and the Nigerian oil and gas industry at large.

He said, “NNPC is being transformed, we are seeing the NNPC of our dream. I believe if other sectors of the economy are doing like NNPC, Nigeria would work for all of us.”