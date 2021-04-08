NNPC To Resume Oil Exploration Activities in Sokoto Basin

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC has announced plans to resume exploration activities in the Sokoto basin.

The Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari, disclosed this while receiving the Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, who paid him a courtesy visit in his office on Thursday.

Kyari restated commitment to partner with the Government of Kebbi State for the production of biofuels, describing the project as viable and in tandem with the global transition to renewable energy.

He said the rice production programme in the state was a definite boost to the biofuels project, adding that the linkage of the agricultural sector with the energy sector would facilitate economic growth and bring prosperity to the citizens.

“We will go ahead and renew the Memorandum of Understanding and bring in any necessary amendment that is required to make this business run faster,” the GMD stated.

Earlier in his remarks, the Kebbi State Governor expressed appreciation to the NNPC for its cooperation on the biofuel project.

He said the cassava programme was well on course but the same cannot be said of the sugarcane programme as the targeted milestone was yet to be attained.

Governor Bagudu assured the GMD of his commitment to the success of the project.

Kebbi state is one of the states the Corporation is in partnership with for the development of renewable energy.

The Federal Government had shown interest in carrying out exploration activities in the state in 2017.

It, however suspended exploration activities in the region following insecurity issues.

The Corporation had said that it would only resume if it gets sufficient security clearance guaranteeing the safety of its personnel and operations.

