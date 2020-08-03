NNPC To Revive Refineries Through BOT Model—Kyari

34 SHARES Share Tweet

To better fast track the rehabilitation process of the four refineries in country, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has engaged in a Build, Operate and Transfer model.

This model is a project delivery method, usually for large-scale infrastructure projects, wherein a private entity receives a concession from the public sector to finance, design, construct, own, and operate a facility stated in the concession contract.

Speaking on Reforms in Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Sector on Channels TV Pivotal program, monitored by THE WHISTLER, the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari, said financing is a major issue on the rehabilitation process, hence the need to bring in the private operators.

“Today we are cash tapped , we do not have all the resources needed to fix the refineries. So what we decided to do is to do a phase rehabilitation starting with the Port-Harcourt refinery, but we also saw another opportunity of getting all of them done at the same time.

“We don’t have all the cash to put in all the refineries, so we decided to put in a BOT arrangement , where private sector will come in with their money, recover their cost from the tariff , operate this plant jointly or through an operating and maintenance strategy, so that the control goes out of NNPC, and they recover their cost over a period of time.”

Recall that the GMD had in April said the oil firm would not be involved in the management of the nation’s refineries after their rehabilitation.

According to the GMD, the services of a company would be procured to manage the plants on an Operations and Maintenance basis.

“We are going to get an O&M contract, NNPC won’t run it. We are going to get a firm that will guarantee that this plant will run for some time.

“We want to try a different model of getting the refinery to run. And we are going to apply this process for the running of the other two refineries”, he stated.

He added that during the period of the reform that will come from the PIB , Nigerians will see a situation of private ownership of the refineries.

This, he said, would help to get private partners to invest in the refineries and get them to run on the NLNG model where the shareholders would be free to decide the fate of the refineries going forward.

“So we can start running it like the NLNG model, where NNPC will be a minority partner.”

However, he reiterated that the time line for delivery of the refineries was not a political date, assuring that entire framework for delivery will come in before the middle of 2023.

While the country awaits the PIB, kyari said the Corperation was working towards achieving its long term goal of becoming an integrated energy company that is commercially focused and wholly committed to deriving value for the benefit of its shareholders.

To achieve this goal, he said the corporation was expanding its business, reducing cost, increasing cash flow possibilities which will take the company to the dream position of being a “massive energy company that will deliver value to its shareholders.”

He added, “Today, we do 80per debt to 90 per cent of our business through automation. This company is changing for the better and it will remain an entity that all Nigerians will be proud of.”