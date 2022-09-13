NNPC To Seal Gas Pipeline Project Agreement With Morocco’s Hydrocarbon Office, ECOWAS

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd will on Thursday seal a Memorandum of Understanding on gas pipeline project with the National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines of Morocco and the ECOWAS Commission.

The MoU is expected to drive the execution of the 7,000km Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline project.

In preparation of the signing of the agreement scheduled to hold on 15 September, 2022 in Rabat, Morocco, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari paid a courtesy visit to H.E Dr. Omar Alieu Touray the President of the ECOWAS Commission.

During the meeting, the NNPC and the ECOWAS Commission reaffirmed their commitment on the project to provide gas to the West-African countries through the kingdom of Morocco and subsequently Europe.

Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mele Kyari and President ECOWAS Commission, H.E Dr. Omar Alieu Touray

The NNPC and ONHYM will also sign two MoUs with SMH of Mauritania and Petrosen of Senegal to participate in the project.

Once completed, the project will supply about 3 billion standard cubit feet of gas along the coast of West Africa from Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Ghana, Cote d’ Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Gambia, Senegal, Mauritania to Morocco.

Other benefits include improvement of living standards of people, integration of the economies within the sub-region, and mitigating against desertification through sustainable and reliable gas supply.

The Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline (NMGP) Project is an initiative of the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Kingdom of Morocco and was conceived during the visit of King Mohammed VI of Morocco to Nigeria in December 2016.

The NMGP Project is aimed at monetization of Nigeria’s abundant natural gas resources, thereby generating additional revenue for the Country, diversification of Nigeria’s gas export routes, elimination of gas flaring.

It will also assist in supplying gas to Morocco, 13 ECOWAS Countries and Europe, integration of the economies of the Sub-region

Improvement of living standards of people within the Sub-region

Creation of wealth and poverty alleviation, assisting in the fight against the desertification through sustainable and reliable gas supply as well as providing avenue for other Countries along the pipeline route to develop and export their gas.

The pipeline is a 48 Inch X 5,300 Km (Offshore from Barss Island-Nigeria to Dakhla-Morocco) and 56” X 1,700 Km (onshore from Dakhla-Morocco to MEP), with a total length of about over 7,000 Km and about thirteen (Compressor Stations.

The pipeline will originate from Brass Island (Nigeria) and terminates at North of Morocco, where it will be connected to the existing Maghreb European Pipeline (MEP) that originates from Algeria (via Morocco) to Spain.