NNPC Will Collaborate With African National Oil Companies To Deliver Value For Nigeria–Kyari

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Ltd will collaborate with other African National Companies to deliver value for Nigeria, the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari has said.

Kyari stated this on Tuesday while welcoming dignitaries to the NNPC Ltd’s exhibition stand at the ongoing 8th African Petroluem Congress and Exhibition in Angola.

He said, “We can collaborate among the African National Oil Companies and with our partners generally so that we can ultimately deliver value to our country.”

The event which is holding in Luanda, Angola is coming at a time of soaring global energy security challenges.

The energy challenges which is primarily induced by the Russia-Ukraine war has led to an increase in crude oil price to over $100 per barrel in the international market.

Kyari is being accompanied to the conference by the NNPC Ltd Group Executive Director, Adokiye Tombomieye among other top officials of the NNPC.

The event features a high-level strategic three days of high-level strategic conference including keynote speeches, panel discussions, trade exhibitions as well as a series of social functions to allow participants to network in an enjoyable atmosphere.

It also features discussions from exploration to distribution, production, refining and transport of oil and gas, as well as finance and different support services.

The African Petroleum Congress and Exhibition is established as the largest and the most influential oil and gas event in Africa.

It seeks to provide investors the opportunity to have deeper information and knowledge of the oil and gas industry in Africa.