NNPCL Shops For Companies To Operate, Maintain Port Harcourt Refinery

Nigeria’s energy giant, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd has open entry that will enable it to select a credible Operations & Maintenance (O&M) company to operate and maintain one of its refineries, the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC).

The company announced the development in a statement titled, ‘Request For Expression Of Interest (EOI) For The Provision Of Operations & Maintenance (O&M) Services For NNPC Limited Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC)’, on its official X page seen by THE WHISTLER.

The NNPCL said it is “seeking to engage reputable and credible Operations & Maintenance (O&M) companies to operate and maintain one of its refineries, Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC), to ensure reliability and sustainability towards meeting the nation’s fuel supply and energy security obligations.

“Complete details on description, eligibility criteria, compliance with the Nigerian Content Act, Submission of EOI documents, closing date and important information are available on our official website when you visit https://cms1977.nnpcgroup.com/uploads/NNPC_EOI_for_the_Provision_of_Operation_cbfa7aa37a.pdf.”

According to the NNPCL, the application closes on January 29, 2023 adding that the interested bidders are required to fill out and submit mandatory details on the NNPC Ltd/NipeX Tender process portal.

The development is coming a few weeks after the Federal Government announced the mechanical completion of rehabilitation work on the Area-5 Plant of the Port Harcourt Refining Company in Rivers State on December 21, 2023.

The Nigerian government said the first phase of the plant had been completed and the facility would start refining 60,000 barrels of crude oil daily after the new year break.

NNPCL is also expecting an upgrade for the refinery to work in full capacity of 210,000b/d later this year.

The state-owned NNPCL commenced the supply of crude oil for the test-running of the rehabilitated Port Harcourt Refinery in the first week of January 2024 after the refinery was moribund for years.

The test run would supply refined Premium Motor Spirit called petrol, Automotive Gas Oil also known as diesel, and other petroleum products to 12 states including Abia, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Delta, among other states.

The NNPCL will begin commercial supply shortly after the test run, the energy giant said.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration had mandated the NNPCL to ensure the delivery of the Port Harcourt refinery which is expected to augment the 650,00,000b/d Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals.

The FG hopes to reduce the spending of Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings on the importation of petroleum products by 2024.

Experts like Muda Yusuf, the Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprises (CPPE) have argued that the Port Harcourt Refinery would improve Nigeria’s energy security when it becomes fully operational.