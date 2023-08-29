NNPCL Takes Disciplinary Action Against Service Agents Caught In Viral Video Under-Dispensing PMS

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited said it has taken disciplinary action against service agents working for it’s retail arm caught under-dispensing petrol to customers.

The company made the announcement via its official Twitter account on Tuesday.

The video circulating on social media depicted NNPC Retail Ltd. service agents, under-dispensing fuel to customers

But reacting to the development, the NNPCL said it regretted the unfortunate incident and will continue to uphold the high standards and quality of service that are hallmarks of the NNPC Ltd. brand.

It encouraged all its customers to always report any areas in need of improvement at its over 900 stations through social media channels and customer care lines:

09091000086-7.

The statement reads, “Dear Valued Customers, our attention has been drawn to a recent video circulating on social media depicting NNPC Retail Ltd. service agents apparently under-dispensing fuel to customers.

“While taking these actions very seriously, we would like to inform the general public that we have identified both the station and the individuals involved and have taken appropriate disciplinary action against the staff.

“Measures have already been put in place to prevent any future recurrence of such incidents across our retail network.

“In the spirit of open and transparent communication with our customers towards effective service improvement, we encourage our customers to always report any areas in need of improvement at our over 900 stations through our social media channels and customer care lines:

“We regret this unfortunate incident and will continue to uphold the high standards and quality of service that are hallmarks of the NNPC Ltd. brand.”