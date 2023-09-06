NNPCL To Secure Fresh $7bn Investments From India For Nigeria’s Petrochemical Industry

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited is set to secure $7bn fresh investments from India for Nigeria’s petrochemical industry.

Advertisement

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, Mallam Mele Kyari, said this while speaking on Wednesday in India during a meeting between President Bola Tinubu and Indian investors.

Tinubu had departed Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, for the G20 summit expected to take place from September 9 to 10 in New Delhi, the Indian capital.

The President’s visit to India was focused on attracting investments to Nigeria with lucrative opportunities for investors, but most importantly, jobs for Nigerians and new revenue opportunities for the country.

Speaking during the meeting, Kyari described India as one of the growing markets for Nigeria’s Liquified Natural Gas, adding that through this, the government has been able to create job opportunities for Nigerians.

According to the NNPCL Boss, India businesses serve as significant investments in the midstream, downstream and upstream sectors of the oil and gas industry.

Advertisement

Kyari commended the President for his commitments in ensuring that all investment opportunities in key sectors of the economy are harnessed for the benefit of Nigerians.

He said, “This is a growing market, not just crude oil and condensates, India is now one of the growing markets for Nigeria’s LNG and also creates job opportunities. Indian businesses serve as significant investments in the mid and downstream sectors of the industry and also in the upstream.

“There’s a very growing appetite and engagement that has produced results, and they are helping us to penetrate the CNG market and also potentially expand PetChem businesses in our country.

“We are working with them to seal a $7bn investment in a very short term to grow our PetChem and fertilizer business and also create further opportunities for broadening our country and I know that this won’t work if you don’t have a very stable fiscal environment, enabling business climate and sanctity of contracts and also the support of government.

“And Mr. President’s determination to have an inclusive business-reliant and business-dependent economy will surely give that opportunity.

Advertisement

“We are already seeing the number of investments that are coming into our country, particularly from India countries and I can assure you that those sanctity of contracts and the opportunities that are in the gas sector which clearly the world needs, but more so is required here in India will create more production of PetChem, and gas so that the world can benefit.”

He said more than anything, once there is a stable fiscal environment, enabling business environment and a single foreign exchange market, there will be investment inflows.

“We are already working with a number of Indian companies and we must endorse processes in place, investments are being made and it will create opportunities for CNG. And we are already taking a step towards that direction and we think that this is the moment for our country and for Indian businesses,” he added.

The President in his speech at the meeting commended the doggedness of the NNPCL Boss in addressing the challenges of the energy sector.

Tinubu said Kyari has shown capacity that he has what it takes to effectively unlock the huge investment potential of the oil and gas sector in Nigeria.