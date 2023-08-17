‘NNPCL’s $3bn Emergency Loan Will Ease Suffering Of Nigerians’—Arewa Youths Hail Kyari’s Heroic Move

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Arewa Youth Assembly has hailed the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mr. Mele Kyari for securing a $3bn emergency loan from the African Export-Import Bank to ease pressure on the naira.

The Assembly said the heroic move of the NNPCL Boss would provide succor and ease the suffering of Nigerian masses affected by the current economic squeeze.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Speaker, Mohammed Salihu Danlami and made available to the THE WHISTLER.

The Assembly further described Kyari’s move as heroic as it will boost foreign exchange liquidity into the country and further drive down the exchange rate between the naira and the dollar.

The statement read in part, “Indeed, Kyari has taken a bold, giant and an emphatic guarantee to maintaining a fair price of petrol, easing movements and immediately bringing down the prices of food and other commodities to an affordable one.

“This is coming less than two years that Kyari secured among other transactions, a $5bn funding commitment from the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) to finance major investments in Nigeria’s upstream sector.

“Unequivocally, Mele Kyari is a great leader, with focus, vision and love of his people above anything else. Kyari is motivated by a burning desire to grow the Oil and Gas sector to a world standard that will stand the taste of time and compete among it’s contemporaries across the world.

“He leads with single purpose of creating and maintaining the breeding ground for investment and growth to thrive in the country.”

The Assembly said in the statement that ” Kyari’s wise counselling was instrumental to Mr President during the period of subsidy removal and subsequently channelling the funds to more a crucial and beneficial purpose of impacting health care, education, security and infrastructural development.”

It added, ” We commend and appreciate Mele Kyari’s many initiatives of easing life for the common man, his transparency and accountability in running the NNPCL is unprecedented, with record breaking profit all to his credit.

“We pray God almighty will continue to guide, protect and enrich him with more ideas to propel the NNPCL and Nigeria to greater heights.

“While we call on the general public to support Mele Kyari and the NNPCL to soar higher, we beseech President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to maintain the good working relationship between himself and Mele Kyari as it is a catalyst that will sustain the continuity of this rapid and exceptional development and even more yet to be tapped from Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari.”