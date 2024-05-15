NNPCL’s Three Critical Gas Projects Commissioned By Tinubu To Generate $500m For Nigeria

…Over 2,000 Fresh Jobs To Be Created In Oil & Gas Sector

The three critical gas projects of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company and its partners that were commissioned by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday will generate over $500m for Nigeria in the next ten years.

The projects had provided 300 direct jobs during its construction stage and would provide about 2,000 fresh jobs with its completion.

The projects, commissioned by the president include the AHL Gas Processing Plant 2 (GPP – 2) – 200mmscf/d which is an expansion to the Kwale Gas Processing Plant (GPP – 1), which currently supplies about 130MMscf/d of gas to the domestic market.

The processing plant is designed to process 200MMscf/d of rich gas and deliver lean gas through the OB3 Gas Pipeline.

This additional gas supply will support further rapid industrialization of Nigeria.

The plant will also produce about 160,000 MTPA of Propane and 100,000 MTPA of Butane, which will reduce the dependency on LPG Imports.

The second project commissioned by the president is the AHL Gas Plant, which is developed by AHL Limited, an incorporated Joint Venture owned by NNPC Limited and SEEPCO.

The ANOH gas plant is an integrated 300MMscf/d capacity gas processing plant designed to process non-associated gas from the Assa North-Ohaji South field in Imo State.

The plant will produce dry gas, condensate, and LPG. The gas from ANOH gas plant will significantly increase domestic gas supply, leading to increased power generation and accelerated industrialization.

The ANOH Gas Plant is being developed by ANOH Gas Processing Company, an incorporated Joint Venture owned by NNPC Limited and Seplat Energy Plc on a 50-50 basis.

The President also commissioned the ANOH-OB3 CTMS Gas Pipeline Project

The project involves the engineering, procurement, and construction of 36”x23.3km ANOH-OB3 Project.

The Transmission Gas Pipeline will evacuate dry gas from the Assa North-Ohaji South (ANOH) primary treatment facility (PTF) to OB3 Custody Transfer Metering Station (CTMS) for delivery into the OB3 pipeline system.

About 600MMscf/d is estimated to be available from two separate 2 x 300MMscf/d capacity gas processing production trains from AGPC & SPDC JV.

The projects will increase gas supply to the domestic market by approximately 500mmscf/d, creating a better investment climate and promoting balanced economic growth cumulatively.

Speaking at the event, Tinubu said the three critical gas projects support the federal government’s effort to grow value from the nation’s gas assets while eliminating gas flaring.

He said the delivery of the projects was accelerated from the inception of the administration in keeping with the overall objective of deepening domestic gas supply as a critical enabler for economic prosperity.

Also, he said the projects are fully in line with the Decade of Gas initiative, and the Federal Government’s quest to grow value from the Nation’s abundant gas assets while concurrently eliminating gas flaring and accelerating industrialization.

He commended the strategic vision of the NNPC Limited and its partners Sterling Oil Exploration & Energy Production Company Limited (SEEPCO) and Seplat Energy Plc for this laudable and value adding projects.

The NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari said that the three infrastructure projects will enable additional gas processing capacity and also increase the supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), thereby reducing the dependency on importation.

Nigeria, he added, is endowed with significant natural gas resources of over 209TCF of proven gas reserves, with the potential to grow to over 600TCF.

He said, “As a commercial enterprise, these milestone projects present an opportunity to monetize our abundant natural gas resources, by expanding access to energy to support economic growth, industrialization, and job creation.

“Your Excellency Mr. President may kindly wish to note that in order to monetize our gas resources, NNPC is currently executing several major gas infrastructure projects such as the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano pipeline with the associated power plants, the full delivery of the wider OB3 project shortly and also progressing with other initiatives such as Fertilizer and Petrochemical plants, Small and large scale LNG and Floating LNG.

“Currently, NNPC is executing a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) project aimed at providing a cleaner fuel to power our vehicles as a cheaper alternative to the Premium Motor spirit (PMS).

“We are also pleased to mention that in line with the just announced Presidential directive on the purchase of CNG powered vehicles by institutions of Government, and in furtherance of the overall objective of broadening CNG as an alternative fuel for automobiles, NNPC is deploying CNG delivery installations in our retail stations across the country.”