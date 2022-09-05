NNPC’s Exhibition Centre Delights Investors At Gastech Conference In Milan

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The exhibition stand of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd was a beehive of activities at the opening session of the Gastech Exhibition and Conference holding in Milan, Italy.

At the opening day of the conference, the NNPC Ltd saw huge interests from investors and other participants, many of whom are seeking opportunities to explore in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Nigeria sits atop 36 billion barrels of crude oil reserves and 206 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves but has seen a massive drop in its crude oil earnings.

With the transition of the NNPC into a Limited Company, the focus of the current management led by the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari in line with Nigeria’s quest for energy transitioning is to develop the country’s natural gas for the export market.

NNPC Stand, Gastech Exhibition and Conference, Milan

With attention shifting from fossil fuel to more cleaner energy sources, the NNPC Ltd is leading Nigeria’s drive for more investments that would unlock these energy sources.

With over 750 exhibitors, Gastech 2022 is expected to showcase new global products, solutions and technologies across the gas, liquified natural gas, hydrogen and energy value chain.

A large number of features will be positioned on the show floor to optimise the delegate and visitor experience.

Expected to speak at the conference is Nigeria’s Minister of Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, his counterpart in Zimbabwe, Senegal, Djibouti, Ghana, Cyprus, Turkey, United States and Greece among others.