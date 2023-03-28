NNPC’s Exploration Of Crude Oil In Nasarawa Will Enhance Energy Security For Nigeria, Says Buhari

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

….Directs National Oil Company, Partners To Mitigate Potential Impact Of Crude Oil Exploration On Host Communities

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday flagged-off oil exploration activities in Nasarawa State by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd.

The President who attended the event virtually said the spud-in of the Ebenyi-A Well located in Obi Local Government Area of the Nasarawa State, will ultimately deliver outcomes that benefit surrounding communities, lead to greater prosperity for all Nigerians, and enhance the country’s overall energy security.

The President thanked the government and people of Nasarawa State, and especially the host community, for their support and collaboration towards the success of this exploration campaign.

He also directed the NNPC Ltd and its partners to do everything necessary to mitigate the environmental consequences of these oil exploration activities on the host communities.

Advertisement

He commended and congratulate the NNPC, NUPRC and other partners for all their ongoing efforts in the exploration of crude oil in the country.

He said, “Today I virtually flagged off oil exploration activities in Nasarawa State by NNPC Limited. The spud-in of the Ebenyi-A Well will ultimately deliver outcomes that benefit surrounding communities, lead to greater prosperity for all Nigerians, and enhance our overall energy security.

“I thank the Government and people of Nasarawa State, and especially the host community, for their support and collaboration towards the success of this exploration campaign.

“I have directed NNPC Limited and its partners to do everything necessary to mitigate the environmental consequences of these oil exploration activities.

Advertisement

“I am also very pleased that development work is already in progress following the commercial discoveries of hydrocarbons in the Kolmani Area of the Upper Benue Trough. I commend and congratulate NNPC Ltd, NUPRC and other partners for all ongoing efforts in this regard.”

THE WHISTLER had reported that through exploratory activities, the NNPC had found that there is a significant amount of oil in the state.

The NNPC had commenced exploration activities in the state in 2010 and had technically found a petroleum environment in the state.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPC, Mele Kyari had during a meeting with the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule said the company would continue to do its best to bring immediate value to Nigerians

He said, “This work must be done very fast because the whole world is walking away from fossil fuels due to the energy transition, the earlier you go to market, the better for you.

“We have seen a great potential for finding hydrocarbon in Nasarawa State. We are very optimistic that it would be a successful exercise.

Advertisement

‘It will not end there, once you find oil, you do further works to develop it not just for the benefit of the community around it but for Nasarawa State and the country.”

.

He added, “Once we test this prospect, it opens new roads and we have seen other great prospects across many parts of the state. This will herald history and bring value to all of us.”

According to him, exploratory activities found that there is a significant amount of oil in the state.

The NNPC Ltd had in January announced the discovery of oil in Nasarawa State and said it was set to drill the first foot of an oil well in the Northern state.

It said the discovery was in continuation of its oil exploration activities in the country’s inland basins.

The NNPC is also prospecting for crude oil in more locations across the north, after discovering the commodity in Bauchi and Gombe states.

THE WHISTLER had reported that the NNPC was taking coordinated steps for more frontier exploration in the region, as part of measures to shore up the country’s oil output and reserves.

The company had disclosed this in a document on the frontier exploration services activities of the NNPC from 2020 to 2022, as outlined some prospective states where oil was expected to be discovered to include Niger, Nasarawa, Sokoto, Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Bauchi, and Gombe.