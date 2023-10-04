NNPC’s Fight Against Pipeline Vandalism, Others Yield Result As Oil Production Hits 18 Months High Of 1.72 Barrels Per Day

The measures currently being implemented by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited to tackle crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism is yielding tremendous results as the Nigerian oil and gas industry achieved its highest crude oil and condensate output in nearly 18 months, with a production of 1.72 million barrels of crude and condensate.

This improvement is the result of months of collaboration with operators to co-create unique solutions to peculiar challenges, mainly evacuation issues faced by individual operators, stakeholder management, political will, and support from government institutions.

This improvement, it was gathered is directly attributable to the reopening of operations along corridors with a history of security challenges, the restart of production from facilities that have been shut down for extended periods due to evacuation challenges, the completion of Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) of some assets, completion, and hook-up of infill wells, and critical NEPL well intervention projects.

In September 2023 alone, ABO TAM was completed, while ESSO-operated offshore Assets (Erha & Usan) recorded significant gains.

Similarly, the old and new Kolo Creek Trunklines were reopened, while production was restarted into the Okodia-Rumuekpe line (Zone 7) effectively enabling the recommencement of production from the SPDC East Assets including Nun-River and Kolo Creek.

Also, AITEO Exploration and Production, NNPC Eighteen Operating Limited, Heirs Energies Limited, Total Energies (OML 58 & 102) and Mobil (Etim & Inim) all ramped up production in September 2023, contributing sizeable volumes to Nigeria’s national output.

These improvements, combined with prevailing crude oil, have significantly improved the overall mood of the industry, with operators able to meet their obligations to contractors and a line of sight to healthy returns on investments.

The NNPC Ltd, it was learnt, has also been consistent and timely in meeting its cash call obligations with the much-improved production output.

“There is indeed a lot to be optimistic about, and there is still enough room for improvement. NNPC Ltd. is pursuing all avenues to meet and exceed expectations,” a top official said.