NNPC’s Fuel Supply Hits 2.69bn Litres In 43 Days

Nigerians have received 2.69 billion litres of fuel in the last 43 days, a move the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited believes will ameliorate energy situation in areas where consumption is high.

This puts average daily consumption of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in Africa’s most populous country at around 62.6 million litres a day.

Analysis of the weekly PMS Supply released by the NNPC Ltd, reveals that between January 28 to March 10, 2023, 2.69 billion Litres of the products have been evacuated across 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The NNPC had promised to ramp up efforts to eliminate fuel queues.

Early this year, fuel queues were seen in major cities like Abuja and Lagos but the oil company had said that the situation was caused by logistics issues, panic buying and as well as queues induced by cashless payments.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari had promised that the queues would disappear.

According to the oil and gas giant, the restrictions in businesses and movement, to allow for the conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections and enable Nigerians to exercise their civic right also influenced the queues.

A breakdown of the evacuation showed that from the 4th to 10th March, 2023, 558.83 million litres where evacuated across the States and the FCT.

For the week begining on the 25th February and ending on the 3rd March, 2023, about 339.54 million litres where evacuated.

The reports showed that from the 18th to 24th February, 2023, evacuation rose to 439.1 million litres.

From 11th to 17th February, 2023, the evacuation level fell to 404.69 million litres.

According to the data 4th to 10th February, 2023, about 502.21 million litres, which is the second highest during the review period, while from 28th January to 3rd February, 2023, 450.92 million litres where evacuated.

The oil company had disclosed that it planned to close March 2023 with 2.8 billion litres of fuel which would last the country for 47 days.