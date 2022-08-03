NNPC’s Gas Supply To Power Sector Boosts Electricity Generation To 2,944 Megawatts

95 SHARES Share Tweet

The supply of gas to power by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has boosted electricity supply in the country, according to Report released on Wednesday.

The National Oil Company said a total of 594 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmscfd) to gas-fired power plants in the country was released in the month of October 2021 as against the 557mmscfd supplied the previous month of September 2021.

This is contained in the NNPC Limited’s Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR) for October 2021.

The Report is the 75th in the series since the company started publishing it in 2015.

The total gas supply to power for the month, according to the report, translates to an average power generation of about 2,944Mega Watts compared to 2,701MW for the previous month.

A further breakdown of the gas production and supply matrix for the period under review shows that a total of 197.71Billion Cubic Feet (BCF) was produced, while 121.05BCF was commercialized.

Of the commercialized volume, 34.93BCF went to the domestic market while 86.13BCF was exported.

This implies that 62.54 per cent of the average daily gas produced was commercialized while the balance of 37.46 per cent was re-injected, used as upstream fuel gas or flared.

In the Downstream, the report shows that a total of 1,101.02 million litres of white products were said and distributed by Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) in the month of October 2021, compared with 1,390.18 million litres in the month of September 2021.

This comprised 1,098.17 million litres of PMS and 2.84 million litres of AGO which also translates to a sales revenue of N147.36 billion.

The report also shows that a total of 28 vandalized points were recorded on the company’s pipelines in October 2024, representing a 99.99 per cent increase compared to 21 pipeline breaks recorded In September 2021 with the Mosimi and Port Harcourt Areas accounting for 96 per cent and four per cent respectively.